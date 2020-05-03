FIRST ALERT: Another warm day before rain returns

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – After a warm end to the weekend, we’ll continue to see unseasonably warm temperatures heading into the start of the new work week.
Tomorrow will be yet, another warm one with highs climbing well into the low and middle 80s by tomorrow afternoon. Some passing clouds are possible for the first half of tomorrow, but mostly sunny skies should settle in for the rest of our Monday. As of right now, our Monday is looking mainly dry as well. A few very light, stray showers can’t be ruled out but as of right now we’re keeping things on the drier side.
The better chance for showers and a few isolated storms will arrive on Tuesday, with a 40% chance of rain. Scattered showers and storms will be possible, but don’t expect a complete wash out. No severe weather is expected out of our rain chances either.
After our rain chances, cooler temperatures will follow. Highs will be noticeably cooler climbing into the low and middle 70s by the end of next week.