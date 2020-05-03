Deputies: Man beats victim with baseball bat, assaults Marlboro County sheriff after arrest

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been arrested after beating a victim with a baseball bat and later assaulting Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon, deputies said.
According to a news release from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Jarrel Lee Johnson was arrested early Sunday morning.
Johnson allegedly threw a man’s Bible in a trash can and when he went to retrieve it, Johnson struck him with a baseball bat and punched him multiple times, the release stated.
After Johnson was taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center, law enforcement requested assistance “due to Johnson’s behavior which was putting the safety of those at the jail at risk,” according to the release.
Deputies said Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon responded to the jail and was assaulted by Johnson when the 34-year-old attempted to flee from his cell.
“Johnson was detained by Sheriff Lemon and the deputy without injury to Johnson. Sheriff Lemon is fine and in good health,” the release stated.
Johnson remains at the Marlboro County Detention Center and is charged with attempted murder and assault on a police officer while resisting arrest.
The man who deputies said was beaten is currently being treated at a local hospital for injuries that not believed to be life-threatening.
