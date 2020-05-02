Trump approves disaster declaration for S.C. after April storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – President Donald Trump has declared a disaster exists in South Carolina after severe storms and tornadoes impacted much of the state last month.
The storms began on April 12 and continued the following day.
The governor’s office said Saturday residents who suffered storm damage in seven counties may register for disaster assistance through FEMA: Aiken, Colleton, Hampton, Marlboro, Oconee, Orangeburg and Pickens.
Residents can register for FEMA assistance in one of three ways:
- Online by logging onto DisasterAssistance.gov
- Online by downloading the FEMA app, available for Apple and Android mobile devices. To download the app, visit: //fema.gov/mobile-app or your phone’s app store.
- Call 800-621-3362. Residents who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY may call 800-462-7585. Language translators also are available.
- Toll-free numbers are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
In addition, Trump has approved federal aid to supplement state and local agency recovery efforts in the following eight counties: Barnwell, Colleton, Georgetown, Hampton, Oconee, Orangeburg and Pickens.
“Under the FEMA Public Assistance Program, state agencies, affected local governments and certain private non-profit organizations are eligible to apply for federal funding to pay 75 percent of the approved costs under certain categories such as emergency measures, debris removal and road repair related to the storm,” the governor’s office said.
The division of the remaining 25 percent will be determined later. More information about this program can be found by clicking here.
State officials will announce several dates and locations where they will explain how to request assistance for those in affected areas.
