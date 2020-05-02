HCFR responded to 615 calls in April dispatched as possible COVID-19 cases

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue has released their call volume for the month of April.
Crews responded to a total of 4,134 calls last month. Of those calls, HCFR said 615 were dispatched “as being those that could have possible COVID-19 symptoms involved.”
The agency reported that crews have transported 18 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
“We’re continuing to carry on in normal operating procedures and appreciate the public’s help in remaining diligent with hand-washing and physical distancing,” HCFR said in a Facebook post Saturday.
