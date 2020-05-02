Food drive to be held Saturday in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Café Gelato is hosting a non-perishable food donation drop-off event Saturday.
According to a press release, the event will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will benefit Impact Ministries of Myrtle Beach. Officials said all food and cash donations will support their food distribution events.
At 12 p.m., Café Gelato will present a $15,000 check to cover the cost of a food distribution event that Impact Ministries of Myrtle Beach will host next week.
That event will be held Wednesday, May 6, in the the Myrtle Beach Convention Center parking lot from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Café Gelato is located at 7901 North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.
