Florence County deputies searching for missing teen

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office need your help to locate a missing Florence County teen.
Dennis Wayne Eastridge, 13, of Florence was last seen earlier today at around 2 p.m. at his home at 504 North Ward Circle, according to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
He was last known to be wearing a dark blue or black t-shirt and gray shorts or possibly a black hoodie.
Eastridge is described as a white male, 5′11″, weighing approximately 115 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He may be riding a black and orange Mongoose bicycle with black and orange tires.
Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of this teenager is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 464, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-Crime-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for iPhone or Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
