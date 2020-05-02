FIRST ALERT: Sunshine, warm temperatures continue

By Jessica Dobson | May 2, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT - Updated May 2 at 7:30 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – After a beautiful start to the weekend, temperatures will continue to climb heading into our Sunday.

Highs tomorrow will warm into the low 80s for the beaches and the upper 80s for the Pee Dee. Plenty of sunshine will accompany these warm temperatures, making another beautiful day to spend time outdoors.

Our warming trend will continue throughout the first few days of the new work week. Highs will be well into the low 80s for Monday and right around 80 for Tuesday.

The only hiccup in the forecast will be some scattered showers and isolated storms that could form on Monday, with rain chances lasting through Wednesday. The best chance for rain looks to take place on Tuesday with multiple waves possible. Even with that said, a 40% chance of rain is possible at best as of right now.