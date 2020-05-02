FIRST ALERT: Beautiful Spring weather for the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a cool start Saturday morning, warmer weather will return throughout the weekend.
We’re off to a cool start as most of the starts Saturday in the 40s! If you need the light jacket now, you won’t into the afternoon. Sunny skies prevail today, pushing the afternoon highs to 75° Saturday.
Warmer weather continues to filter in with a much warmer start to Sunday. Another round of rain-free weather and sunny skies for Sunday afternoon. We’ll take the temperatures warmer, hitting 82° along the Grand Strand, 87° across the Pee Dee!
Rain chances continue to remain on the slim side into early next week with the next chance of showers not arriving until Tuesday. No severe weather is expected and most areas see well less than a 1″ of rain through mid-week.
