Conway woman puts boy in hot car after he threw sand on the beach, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman was arrested after allegedly leaving her child in a hot car earlier this week in the Garden City area.
Destiny Leann Brogan, 25, of Conway, is charged with cruelty to children.
On Wednesday, officers were called to a beach access on Calhoun Drive for a child abuse complaint, according to a report from Horry County police.
Police reportedly found a small child in the backseat of a Honda Civic.
An officer opened the backdoor and “immediately noticed how hot it felt in the car,” the report stated.
Police said the 7-year-old child seemed “flushed and frightened” and was hesitant to speak to authorities.
A short time later, the boy said his mother, later identified as Brogan, was mad at him for throwing sand on his younger brother, according to the report.
The boy told authorities Brogan spanked him before putting him in the car with all the windows closed, the report confirms.
A witness on scene said he saw Brogan drag the boy from the beach by his arm. He then saw Brogan spank the boy several times, grab the child by the neck and push him in the vehicle, according to the report.
Police said Brogan came up from the beach with her other child and asked what was happening.
According to the report, Brogan told authorities she never put the boy in the car but spanked him and told him to return to the beach “when he was ready.”
Police said Brogan’s account of events differed from the child and witness on scene.
The report states the temperature was 75 degrees Fahrenheit at the time of the incident.
EMS evaluated and cleared the boy, and Brogan was arrested.
Online records show Brogan was released Thursday from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $2,500 bond.
