Armed robbery suspects taken into custody after chase in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two armed robbery suspects are in custody following a chase in Florence County, according to officials.
Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said an armed robbery happened at Young’s convenience store on Highway 52 late Friday night.
The suspects, identified as 22-year-old Tyvontae Jupiter and 22-year-old Tyler Burch, fled the scene and were pursued by deputies, Kirby added.
Jupiter and Burch were arrested on Pyatt Road off Olanta Highway after “several miles of cutting through the countryside,” according to Kirby.
Kirby commended Deputy Larry King for his efforts during the chase.
Jupiter is charged with armed robbery, failure to stop for blue lights and possession of marijuana.
Burch is charged with armed robbery and possession of marijuana.
Both men are currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.
