WHAT’S OPEN: Beach access, accommodations open up along Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – State parks, hotels, beach accesses and businesses are now open across the Grand Strand as some restrictions put in place to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in South Carolina are being lifted.
Here is a breakdown of what is currently open:
Short-term rentals
Hotels, motels, and other short-term rentals can start accepting guests in Myrtle Beach after city leaders passed an executive order allowing them to resume operations, with restrictions.
From May 1 through May 15, short-term rentals can honor reservations currently on the books for that two-week period. No new reservations will be accepted for those 14 days.
After May 15, new reservations can be taken.
Short-term rentals throughout Myrtle Beach will have to adhere to sanitation and hygiene requirements from the Centers for Disease Control and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Other restrictions will be in place, including limiting elevators to one guest at a time, or guests who are members of the same group.
State parks
South Carolina’s state parks are reopening May 1 after being closed throughout the month of April due to COVID-19.
There will be restrictions in place, such as limiting the number of visitors at any given time. Picnic shelters and community buildings will also remain closed.
Campgrounds
A number of campgrounds will reopen for business on May 1 across the Grand Strand.
Like other businesses, Ocean Lakes Campground, Lakewood Camping Resort and Myrtle Beach Travel Park will have restrictions in place to help keep guests safe.
Beach access
Public beach accesses across Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, unincorporated Horry County and Surfside Beach are currently open.
Georgetown County and Pawleys Island will reopen its beach accesses on May 1.
Non-essential businesses
Last month, Gov. Henry McMaster announced some non-essential businesses would be able to open their doors starting April 20.
The stores can operate at no more than 20% of occupancy or with only five customers 1,000 square feet of space, whichever is less. Social distancing guidelines also still apply. Customers must maintain six feet of separation while shopping and during checkout.
RETAIL STORES ALLOWED TO REOPEN:
· Furniture stores
· Home furnishing stores
· Clothing stores
· Shoe and clothing accessory stores
· Jewelry stores
· Luggage and leather goods stores
· Department stores
· Florists
· Sporting goods stores
· Book stores
· Craft and music stores
