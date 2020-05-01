Weather Workshop: Thunderstorm in a cup

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - First Alert Meteorologists Andrew Dockery and Jessica Dobson are talking about thunderstorms in this week’s Weather Workshop.
Our thunderstorm chances continue to increase as we head through spring and into summer. The more heat we get, the better our chances for storms, especially those pop-up storms in the summer.
In today’s workshop, we’re going to show you some basic ways thunderstorms form and how you can relate this to your kids or students.
Ingredients
Shaving Cream
Water
Clear Cup
Food Coloring
Step by Step Instructions
1) Fill the clear cup full of water, allowing just a little room at the top for the shaving cream.
2) It's time to make your thunderstorm. Place the shaving cream on top of the water and build your Cumulonimbus cloud! How big your cloud is will determine how much food coloring it can hold.
3) Use the food coloring to create the rain. Try to do small drops and see how long it takes for the rain to fall and for the colors to fall from the cloud.
This is a super easy and fun experiment to do with kids at home. It's also very clean and should eliminate messes.
Expect to see more experiments and demonstrations from Jessica and Andrew next week on WMBF’s Weather Workshop.
