VIDEO: Police search for three wanted in armed home invasion in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are looking for three people they said were involved in an armed home invasion Thursday night in Little River.
According to information from the Horry County Police Department, officers were called to Riverwood Court around 9:50 p.m. for reports of a home invasion.
Police were told that three armed individuals had entered a home, demanded cash from a woman, and locked a man in a bedroom, a press release stated.
When no cash could be provided to the robbers, they left the home in what is believed to have been a black sedan, police said.
No one was hurt during the incident, and nothing was taken from the home. Ring surveillance video of the three was captured.
WARNING: The video does have graphic language.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call HCPD at (843) 248-1520.
