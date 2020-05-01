Some Myrtle Beach hotels seeing fewer reservations during two-week ‘soft opening’ period

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hotels, motels and other short-term rentals will be allowed to reopen in Myrtle Beach Friday, but not without a few restrictions.
City leaders approved what they’re calling a “soft opening" phase. Until May 15, short-term rental companies can only allow reservations already on the books.
Staff will also wear face masks, and staff and guests will ride elevators alone unless they are in the same reservation group.
The soft opening is welcome news for many Myrtle Beach hotels ready to get visitors back into the rooms. Yet, some feel “waiting pains” about having to wait two more weeks before new reservations can be booked.
Rikayah Mention is a hotel agent at Aqua Beach Inn. Because of the emergency order, Mention said the hotel canceled reservations for this time periodweeks ago.
“We cancelled everybody, so we don’t have anything booked until May 15,“ Mention said.
Mention sees both sides of having the soft opening during a nationwide COVID-19 threat.
“It’s a risk because you could get sick," Mention said. "The downside, you sit here all day, you don’t have guests to interact with. And the company is losing revenue.”
Mayor Brenda Bethune said her heart goes out to businesses like the inn, losing revenue during these trying times.
“Our hands are tied with what we can and cannot do,” Bethune said. "If we hadn’t done anything today at all, hotels would have been able to open back up with no restrictions in place, including new reservations.”
Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce President Karen Riordan says many businesses are telling her they’re excited to be one day closer to their normal business days, and will use this two week period to ensure their lodging locations are safe for the community.
“Their number one priority right now is to get open and keep their employees, guests and residents safe," Riordan said.
Some hotel employees sympathize with city leaders having to make the reopen up decision, but acknowledge the pre-existing reservations struggle for short-term rentals.
Ray Harter, executive vice president for South Bay Inn and Suites, says his hotel has pre-existing reservations that weren’t canceled, but the number of hotel guests isn’t as high as years past.
Harter says they’re excited about coworkers returning back to work and they’ll be focusing on keeping all guests and employees safe.
“We are going to be doing social distancing,” Harter said. "We’ll be monitoring the cleanliness and sanitation of all areas.”
Bethune is urging all short-term rentals and residents to follow social distancing guidelines and take each day “one reopening” at a time.
“As much as I hate the hardship businesses have to experience, we have to do what’s best for the overall community and put public safety first," Bethune said.
