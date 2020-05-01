S.C. state parks, campgrounds to reopen Friday with restrictions in place

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina state parks and campgrounds are set to reopen Friday after being closed through the month of April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Staff at the Myrtle Beach Travel Park are making sure both their employees and visitors are taking all the safety precautions they can.
The precautions being implemented start with face masks for those visiting the travel park. Officials ask guests to wear masks when they aren’t on their campsite.
Also, bath houses and pools are closed, and in-person activities are cancelled. The beach, however, is open but is limited to three people or less in a group.
For those checking in beginning Friday, officials with the travel park said one family member per reservation should come to the door of the front office and a team member will check you in. There is no need to enter the front office.
Officials also said if there’s a line to wait in your car and team members will direct traffic.
Hunter Tresnicky, Myrtle Beach Travel Park spokesperson, said if people decide they don’t want to come anymore, no fees apply.
“We are waiving all sort of fees and charges to cancel or reschedule if someone has a reservation for May. And if they don’t feel they want to come in May, they can make a reservation as long as we have the availability and there’s a camp spot open," Tresnicky said.
Over at Ocean Lakes Family Campground, they have a walk-up menu to order food but you can’t sit down outside to eat. If you head into their grocery market, you’ll see signs for social distancing and protective gear for employees.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s temporary order said people can’t visit from hot spot areas like New York, New Jersey or Connecticut. Officials with the travel park and Ocean Lakes have plans in place to ensure people from those areas aren’t coming in.
“We can’t admit you," said Barb Krumm, Ocean Lakes Family Campground director of marketing and public relations said. “Now if someone shows up, we’ve also warned them that if you show up and your tag is from New York, New Jersey or Connecticut you won’t be admitted. We are going to check driver’s license.”
When it comes to new reservations most campgrounds like the Myrtle Beach Travel Park and Ocean Lakes Family Campground can take them.
However, campgrounds, hotels or motels in Myrtle Beach city limits can only accept those who already had reservations on the books from May 1 to May 15.
Myrtle Beach KOA Resort is a facility that falls under Myrtle Beach city limits.
Paige McDaniels, general manager of Myrtle Beach KOA Resort, said they are pulling up reports for those who were already planning to come and are doing an express check-in, which means they pre-pay before arriving.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.