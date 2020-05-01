Police: Man arrested in unprovoked assault, hate intimidation incident

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a Summerville man was arrested Thursday night after he yelled what police called racial slurs at a man and then punched him.
James Vige, 39, is charged with third-degree assault and battery and hate intimidation, police spokesman Charles Francis said.
The charges stem from an incident at about 7:40 p.m. Thursday when police say an unprovoked attack happened in the 300 block of King Street. Witnesses told police the victim, an African American man, was walking on King Street when Vige, “for some unknown reason began yelling racial slurs at him,” Francis said.
“Vige continued to yell racial slurs and profanities at the victim as he approached him,” Francis said. "Witnesses told police Vige then punched the victim and shoved him to the ground.
The victim was not injured seriously and declined EMS.
Police say the victim and suspect don’t know each other.
Vige was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.
