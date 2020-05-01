North Myrtle Beach first responders do ride-by in honor of young heart transplant recipient

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A young man whose story touched many hearts along the Grand Strand was honored with his own parade on Friday.
In June 2018, Bryson Jones underwent a heart transplant at the age of 6. Since that time, the Make-A-Wish Foundation has been working to grant him his wish of visiting Disney World when he is health enough to do so, according to information from the city.
Young Bryson has reached that point, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney World and other Disney theme parks across the world have closed.
On Friday, members of the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety did a ride-by to bring Bryson some joy.
Patrick Lloyd will have much more on this good news story starting today at 4.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.