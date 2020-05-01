MUSC Health Florence announces walk-up, drive-thru COVID-19 testing

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – MUSC Health Florence Medical Center has announced mobile COVID-19 walk-up and drive-thru collection sites.
According to a press release from MUSC Health, screening and specimen collection are free.
Officials said the mobile sites are intended to reach underserved and rural populations who may have difficulties accessing COVID-19 screening.
“We want to reach our high-risk population to assist those individuals who don’t have access to health care and those with health disparities. Everyone must have the proper access to care and education to fight the coronavirus. We’re all in this together," said Vance Reynolds, CEO of MUSC Health Florence Medical Center.
The Florence location is the third MUSC Health mobile collection site. The first location opened earlier this week in Columbia at Eau Claire High School.
MUSC Health Florence Medical Center’s collection site locations will rotate weekly and will be open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Screenings will start Monday, May 4.
The collection site dates and locations are:
- May 4 - May 8: New Ebenezer Baptist Church at 307 South Ravenel Street.
- May 11 – May 15: Iola Jones Park at 800 Oakland Avenue.
- May 18 – 22: Pearl Moore Basketball Center at 500 Barnes Street.
