Lake City mayor donates 500 gowns to Lake City Community Hospital

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - The leader of Lake City discovered there was a growing need for hospital gowns at the local hospital, so he found a way to step in and help.
Lake City Mayor Lovith Anderson Jr. reached out to Embroidery Solutions in Kingstree, who agreed to make the gowns, and on Thursday, Anderson donated 500 gowns to Lake City Community Hospital.
He said he is thankful to Embroidery Solutions for making the donation possible.
“I think it’s great that you have a corporate neighbor that is willing to do that. Embroidery Solutions has been around here for a few years. For them to step out and do that just shows how things in this community work,” said Anderson.
Chief nursing officer at Lake City Community Hospital, Tina Carter, said on April 29 the hospital had less than 200 gowns to be shared between the hospital and their three rural health clinics.
Carter said they are using more gowns than ever at this time, and this donation will hopefully give them enough gowns to get through the month of May.
“Lake City Hospital has been here almost 50 years and it is very humbling for our city to give back to us. We have tried to keep them informed, and for them to find what that need was and fill it for us, it was very humbling and we are grateful for that,” said Carter.
Anderson said it is the city’s responsibility to take care of their hospital during this crisis.
“Well, Lake City is one of those small communities that everybody knows each other, and in the business world, we try to work along with each other. Lake City Hospital with the COVID-19 virus going on is a place that we have to keep in check and keep our eyes and ears open in case they need any assistance,” said Anderson.
Anderson said the Lake City community is a family, and when the family is in need it is important to help fill that need.
