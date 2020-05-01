Florence man accused of sexually assaulting child

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.
The suspect, identified as 58-year-old Josue Avarrca, was arrested on April 24 after officers responded to a home on Peachtree Street, a press release from Florence police states.
A witness on scene told officers Avarrca had sexually assaulted the child in the home the previous night, according to the release.
Police said the child is under the age of 11.
Avarrca is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
As of Friday, Avarrca remains in jail at the Florence County Detention Center.
