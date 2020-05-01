First responders help Murrells Inlet veteran celebrate his 75th birthday

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - A Murrells Inlet veteran got a birthday surprise he said he will remember for the rest of his life.
Joe Scanlon's 75th birthday started off with a parade of police cars, an ambulance and a fire truck passing by his home Friday.
He said he was told to dress nice in the morning because someone was coming by the house. He expected a clown to show up, but instead found the parade outside.
It was a surprise his daughter was able to pull off hundreds of miles away after having to cancel her plans to celebrate in person.
"Lisa actually had tickets to fly down, but the flights were cancelled so I guess this was her way of you know showing that she really wanted to be down here,” Scanlon said.
Scanlon said he can’t thank all the first responders enough for coming out to celebrate him.
