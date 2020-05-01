FIRST ALERT: Sunshine and warming temperatures into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – After a stunning end to the weather wise, warmer temperatures and sunshine are on the way for this weekend. Rain chances will continue to hold off throughout this weekend, with sunshine and dry conditions on the way. Temperatures tomorrow will be on the comfortable and seasonable side, with highs climbing into the middle 70s for the Grand Strand and upper 70s/low 80s for the Pee Dee.
Temperatures throughout the weekend will continue to climb into the 80s by Sunday. As the southwesterly flow of winds kicks up, that will help for temperatures to remain in the 80s until at least Monday with highs making it well into the 80s.
Rain chances into the next work week look like they’ll be light and isolated for the most part. With the next best chance for rain taking place on our Wednesday,