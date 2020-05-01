FIRST ALERT: Sunshine and warming temperatures into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – After a stunning end to the weather wise, warmer temperatures and sunshine are on the way for this weekend. Rain chances will continue to hold off throughout this weekend, with sunshine and dry conditions on the way. Temperatures tomorrow will be on the comfortable and seasonable side, with highs climbing into the middle 70s for the Grand Strand and upper 70s/low 80s for the Pee Dee.