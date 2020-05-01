Faith Outreach Ministries, Lowcountry Food Bank pack up fresh food for those in need

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Volunteers have packed up hundreds of bags for those struggling to put food on their tables during the coronavirus pandemic.
Faith Outreach Ministries and Lowcountry Food Bank are holding a food distribution at 3 p.m. Friday at Beach Church.
The bags of food are filled with fresh produce for families.
Those who are in need of food can head to Beach Church at 557 George Bishop Parkway in Myrtle Beach. Drivers are being asked to go around toward the Medieval Times side of the church and they will see people holding signs and telling them where to go.
