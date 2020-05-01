Evictions, foreclosures in S.C. to resume May 15

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Evictions and foreclosures in South Carolina will resume this month, according to the state Supreme Court.
The order, signed Thursday by South Carolina Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty, states the passage of the CARES Act has made it possible for some facing eviction or foreclosure to honor their financial obligations.
The state Supreme Court ruled all evictions currently ordered and scheduled statewide will resume on May 15. Courts will also begin accepting applications for eviction on that day.
In addition, foreclosure hearings and sales will also resume on May 15.
In March, Beatty ordered evictions and foreclosures to be put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Click here to read Thursday’s order in its entirety.
