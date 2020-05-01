Dillon County man accused of kidnapping, sexually exploiting minor

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced on Friday the arrest of a Dillon County man who faces several sex charges involving a minor.
David McLaughlin, 38, of Hamer was arrested on Wednesday by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, but investigators with the State Law Enforcement Division, the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, the Dillon Police Department and members of the state’s Internet Crimes Against Children, helped in the arrest.
Investigators said McLaughlin solicited sex from a minor, kidnapped the minor, engaged in criminal sexual conduct with the minor, encouraged the minor to produce and send sexually explicit images, and also blackmailed and extorted the minor.
McLaughlin faces several charges included second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and kidnapping.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
