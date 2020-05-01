DHEC reports 12 new coronavirus deaths, including patients in Horry, Florence counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control announced updated coronavirus numbers on Friday.
DHEC reported that 12 more people have died from the coronavirus in South Carolina.
Eleven of the deaths occurred in elderly patients from Greenville, Clarendon, Florence, Horry, Orangeburg, Richland, Spartanburg and Williamsburg counties. The 12th death was a middle-aged patient from Spartanburg County.
This brings the total number of deaths to 256 in the state, including 16 deaths in Horry County and 15 in Florence County.
DHEC also announced 160 new cases, bringing the total to 6,258 cases.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Aiken (2), Allendale (1), Anderson (3), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (6), Berkeley (2), Charleston (6), Chesterfield (7), Clarendon (4), Colleton (6), Darlington (4), Dillon (2), Dorchester (3), Florence (21), Greenville (11), Hampton (3), Horry (8), Jasper (2), Lancaster (3), Lee (2), Lexington (9), Marion (2), Marlboro (1), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (5), Pickens (3), Richland (16), Saluda (4), Spartanburg (6), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (9), York (5)
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
- Monitoring for symptoms
- Practicing social distancing
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
