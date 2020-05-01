BeTheLight: Grand Strand high school stadiums light up to honor Class of 2020

SUPPORT OUR SENIORS 🎓 Senior year looks a little different for the Class of 2020, but we can still celebrate them. Tonight at 8:20 p.m. (20:20 in military time), join HCPD and Horry County Schools as we turn the lights on in honor of our local seniors. Feel free to share a little about a senior you’re proud of in the comments below! ❤️ (This HCPD sign has also been placed at Socastee High School. You’re welcome to take a photo with it.) If you'd like to take part, simply flip on your porch lights at 8:20 p.m. and let the seniors in your life know how much they mean to you. #BeTheLight #AllInThisTogether #HCSGrad2020 #WeAreHCS #InspiringPossibilities