#BeTheLight: Grand Strand high school stadiums light up to honor Class of 2020

By WMBF News Staff | May 1, 2020 at 10:44 PM EDT - Updated May 1 at 11:29 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Grand Strand community came together Friday night to honor graduating high school seniors.

Horry County high schools took part in a national event called #BeTheLight campaign where they turned on their stadium lights at 20:20 military time (8:20 p.m.) for 20 minutes to honor the Class of 2020.

At Myrtle Beach High School, the Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium scoreboard displayed all the names of the graduating seniors.

Members of the community were also able to take part by turning on their porch lights.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department celebrated the Class of 2020 by turning on their fire engine lights, and the Horry County Police Department displayed a sign outside of Socastee High School that congratulated high school seniors and wished them a bright future. The Myrtle Beach Pelicans also lit up their stadium to support the Class of 2020.

We love our Class of 2020! 💙💛 #bethelight

We celebrate the Class of 2020. #BeTheLight #GoBigBlue #AllInThisTogether #HCSGrad2020 #WeAreHCS #InspiringPossibilities

We love you class of 2020!

Congratulations Horry County Schools Class of 2020! These recent times do not erase four years of dedication and hard...

In recognition and celebration of this year’s Class of 2020! #BetheLight

We were happy to #BeTheLight with Horry County Schools today to honor the Class of 2020 at area schools! #ChantsUp

In honor of our seniors...#Bethelight #HCSGRAD2020 #Classof2020 #ChiefStrong

SUPPORT OUR SENIORS 🎓 Senior year looks a little different for the Class of 2020, but we can still celebrate them. Tonight at 8:20 p.m. (20:20 in military time), join HCPD and Horry County Schools as we turn the lights on in honor of our local seniors. Feel free to share a little about a senior you’re proud of in the comments below! ❤️ (This HCPD sign has also been placed at Socastee High School. You’re welcome to take a photo with it.) If you'd like to take part, simply flip on your porch lights at 8:20 p.m. and let the seniors in your life know how much they mean to you. #BeTheLight #AllInThisTogether #HCSGrad2020 #WeAreHCS #InspiringPossibilities

