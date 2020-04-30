WATCH: Gov. McMaster, state leaders hold fifth ‘AccelerateSC’ meeting to plan for reopening S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and other state leaders will meet on Thursday to continue talks about safely reopening the state during an ‘AccelerateSC’ meeting.
Thursday’s meeting, set for 1:30 p.m. at the University of South Carolina Alumni Center, will focus on the “Resources” component of AcclerateSC.
AccelerateSC held its first full meeting on April 23. The group is comprised of five components: response, protection, governance, resources, and information.
