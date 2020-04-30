United Way, Lowcountry Food Bank donates to hundreds of families; more food distributions planned

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – The United Way of Horry County and the Lowcountry Food Bank continue to help hundreds of families who are struggling financially due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Thursday, they organized a food distribution at Loris Middle School. They had enough food to serve 400 families in need.
“This pandemic that is addressing the whole world now has really put a lot of people in need and people who have never had to come to this kind of thing are having to come and provide for their families and we just want to let everyone know that we are here to serve everyone and we are just trying to share the love,” said Paige Rizzo with the Lowcountry Food Bank.
Those who missed out on this food distribution will have several other opportunities during the month of May.
Here is a list of upcoming food distributions:
- 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 8: Whittemore Park Middle, 1808 Rhue St, Conway
- 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 14: Aynor Middle School, 400 Frye Rd, Galivants Ferry
- 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 14th: Loris Middle School, 5209 Hwy 66 Loris
- 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 22: Socastee Elementary School, 4223 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach
For food bank info, visit lowcountryfoodbank.org. For other assistance, dial 211 (or, toll-free, 866-892-9211) to be connected with United Way of Horry County.
