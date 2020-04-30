Unemployment claims decrease statewide, over 5,700 new claims in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Over 5,700 people in Horry County filed for unemployment benefits for the week ending April 25, the third highest number of claims in the state, according to statistics released Thursday.
The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce reports the initial claims for that week were 65,159, a decrease of 7,957 initial claims from the week prior.
This is the second week of a reported decrease in initial claims since the coronavirus pandemic began in March, officials said.
Greenville County led the state with 8,809 new claims, followed by Spartanburg County with 6,326 and Horry County with 5,745.
According to SCDEW, the total number of initial claims received in the last six weeks total 406,889.
The agency said they have paid more than $585 million in a combination of state UI benefits and CARES Act programs, FPUC ($600) & PUA.
More than 3.8 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week across the United States.
The Associated Press reports roughly 30.3 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the six weeks since the coronavirus outbreak began.
