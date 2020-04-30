Two more suspects, including juvenile, charged in death of Robeson County man

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday the arrest of two additional suspects accused of killing a man who was reported missing earlier this month.
A press release from the RCSO states 28-year-old Nicholas G. Goodman and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested Wednesday. Both are charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree burglary.
The juvenile is also facing a first-degree arson charge.
Deputies said the charges are in relation to the death of 30-year-old Justin Hunt.
Another suspect in Hunt’s murder, 19-year-old Austin Ransom, was arrested on Friday, April 24.
Hunt was reported missing by his family on Wednesday, April 22. He was last seen around 5 p.m. the day prior on St. Anna Road in Pembroke with a friend.
Deputies said the friend Hunt was last seen with was found around 10 p.m. after being involved in a crash, which occurred in the area of Highway 74 and Selma Road in Lumberton.
On Thursday, April 23, deputies found Hunt’s burned body inside a home on Ardell Road.
The body was sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a cause of death.
Goodman was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond for the first-degree murder charge. He was given a $25,000 secured bond for the remaining charges.
The 17-year-old juvenile was taken to the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center with no bond.
Deputies said the investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are likely.
