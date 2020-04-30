Teen charged in Georgetown County shooting that injured two juveniles

Georgetown County Sheriff's Office vehicle
By WMBF News Staff | April 30, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT - Updated April 30 at 3:45 PM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with an April 27 shooting in Georgetown County that injured two juveniles, authorities said.

According to information from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the SWAT team executed a search warrant and took the teen into custody in Plantersville around 3 p.m. Thursday.

The 17-year-old is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The charges stem from a shooting Monday on Exodus Drive in Plantersville.

