Tabor City assisted living facility says it has had 40 positive COVID-19 cases

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - A total of 40 residents and staff members at Tabor Commons have tested positive for COVID-19, the assisted living facility said in a Facebook post Thursday morning.
According to the post, two staff members were among those who tested positive.
“We would also like to mention that of the 2 positive staff members both were asymptomatic up until the time they were tested," the post said. "This is a very scary reality with this disease in that some carriers are not exhibiting any outward warning signs or symptoms.”
The Columbus County Health Department reported a significant spike in coronavirus cases in the county Wednesday with 38 new cases of COVID-19, including 27 from Tabor Commons.
“I know many from the outside looking in will have questions about our efforts, and many people will wonder if we did everything we could to keep this out - my answer to them is simply - Yes, we tried, we all tried really hard - no one wants this for their family - these residents and our co-workers are our family,” the Tabor Commons post states. “So we also ask for kindness and understanding as these are times like none of us have ever seen and there are a lot of things unfortunately outside of our control.”
