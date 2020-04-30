Suspect Search: Police try to track down pair wanted in car break-in

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police hope the community can help them track down two people accused of breaking into a car and making a clean getaway.
Horry County Police are looking for Mia Destiny Floyd and Robert Blaine Floyd.
Authorities responded to a car theft back in February in Conway.
The victim said she left work to go get something to eat and then returned to her job. She told officers she left one key close to the ignition and took another key with her in her pocket.
That victim said she later left work and noticed her car was gone.
Police said security cameras show the Floyds sitting on a curb. The video then shows Robert Floyd walking around the victim’s car and then pulling a silver object out of his pocket.
Authorities said he then struck the front right passenger side window, opened the door and climbed in. Police said Mia Floyd then walked into the camera’s view and got inside the passenger side of the vehicle and then the two drove off.
The victim says her driver’s license, debit card, and about $140 in cash were also inside the car.
The victim called her auto company and asked it to shut the car down. The company explained when the kill switch is engaged, it also runs down the car’s battery. The car was entered into NCIC as stolen.
Mia and Robert Floyd are each charged with grand larceny $10,000 or more.
Mia is 29 years old with a last known address of Shelter Cove in Myrtle Beach. Robert Floyd is 31 years old with no last known address given.
