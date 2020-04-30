South Carolina state parks reopening May 1

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – State parks across South Carolina will reopen on Friday after being closed through the month of April to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
There will be restrictions in place, such as group facilities like picnic shelters and community buildings remaining closed, according to information from the state parks’ website.
Interpretive centers and park offices will also remain closed initially or will operate on a limited scale, officials said.
Each state park also plans to lower its carrying capacity, allowing for a limited number of visitors at once. Levels will vary by park and when each reaches its individual capacity, the gates will be closed until the number of guests decreases.
State parks also plan to honor existing camping and cabin reservations that were scheduled to check in beginning on Friday, May 1.
Some state parks will begin taking new reservations that begin May 11, according to the state parks website.
State park visitor centers are scheduled to reopen on Monday, May 11, and feature proper signage, physical indicators and barriers in place to ensure the safety of staff and visitors, officials with the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism said.
All state park retail stores and spaces should open by Friday, May 15.
Playgrounds will remain closed until June 1. Golf courses will be open, but social distancing measures will be in place.
Existing reservations for group rental facilities will be cancelled through June 1, according to the SCDPRT. These facilities include all shelters and community buildings, wedding venues, group camps and any other facility rented for the purpose of a large gathering. All groups will be given the opportunity to re-book at no additional cost.
State parks will also not conduct park programs or tours of historic homes or other historic structures, such as the Hunting Island Lighthouse or Atalaya Castle at Huntington Beach State Park.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.