Senior Spotlight: NMBHS senior said there is nothing better than being a chief

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Senior Jennings Hall was nominated several times as a WMBF Senior Spotlight. She was voted as having the best school spirit senior year and carries a 4.6 GPA, among many other accomplishments.
“I loved North Myrtle Beach. Every day going to school was so much fun for me and I’ve always loved going to North Myrtle Beach High School. There was never a day I dreaded going there," Hall said.
Although it’s tough not seeing everyone in person right now, Hall said she certainly still has chief pride.
“I was so close to every teacher, even a teacher I didn’t have. Every morning passing by and saying hi to them was something that made my day, especially our principals. They are amazing. There is nothing better than North Myrtle Beach and being a chief.”
Before school closed down due to the coronavirus, Hall said she was able to achieve a second volleyball state championship.
She also served as the lead in a production of “Hairspray,” not to mention the National Honor Society, National English Society, Science, National Beta Club, and Chick Fil-A Leadership Academy.
Hall said her passion for signing and dancing led to her lead role in the production of Hairspray at NMBHS that she said she is very grateful for.
“It’s crazy the one year I decided to act, all of this happened," Hall said.
Her love for signing and music has sparked her future plans and interest in going to Belmont University and major in music business for graduate school. Hall plans to attend Eastern Carolina University and play volleyball and major in business for undergraduate.
Hall said she is disappointed that an in-person graduation was cancelled for 2020 seniors, so she created a petition that has more than 2,500 signatures asking for one to happen. Hall said she also has a new proposal she’s sending to Horry County school board members hoping to influence leaders’ decision on graduations across South Carolina.
