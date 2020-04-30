Robeson County announces 4th person has died from coronavirus; 26 new cases

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A fourth person in Robeson County has died from the coronavirus, according to county officials.
Emily Jones, the public information officer for Robeson County, stated the patient was a female in her 60s and had underlying medical conditions.
Jones also said the county received reports on 26 new positive cases. Of the new cases, the oldest person is 63 years old while the youngest patient is just four years old.
Data shows that 17 of the cases, it’s not known where the virus was contracted.
“One of the primary testing locations has not been providing sufficient information to determine possible sites/reasons for the acquisition of the virus,” Jones said.
She said that health department staff will have to determine that information as they conduct contract tracing of each case.
Since March 21, there have been 214 confirmed coronavirus cases in Robeson County.
