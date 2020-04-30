Power outages reported in Pee Dee as storms move through

By WMBF News Staff | April 30, 2020 at 5:10 AM EDT - Updated April 30 at 6:05 AM

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Power outages are being reported in the Pee Dee Thursday morning as scattered showers and storms move through the area.

As of about 6 a.m., Duke Energy is reporting about 537 customers are without power in Marlboro, Marion, Florence, Dillon and Darlington counties.

In Robeson County, Duke Energy said about 1,136 customers were in the dark.

Meanwhile, Pee Dee Electric is reporting about 200 customers in Darlington County are without power.

