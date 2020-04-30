Power outages reported in Pee Dee as storms move through

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Power outages are being reported in the Pee Dee Thursday morning as scattered showers and storms move through the area.
As of about 6 a.m., Duke Energy is reporting about 537 customers are without power in Marlboro, Marion, Florence, Dillon and Darlington counties.
In Robeson County, Duke Energy said about 1,136 customers were in the dark.
Meanwhile, Pee Dee Electric is reporting about 200 customers in Darlington County are without power.
