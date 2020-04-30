Pawleys Island to resume short-term rentals a week earlier on May 8

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – Pawleys Island leaders amended their short-term rental ban and will allow for them to resume a week earlier than previously planned.
During a special-called virtual meeting on Thursday, the Pawleys Island Town County vote to end its short-term rental ban on May 8.
The decision comes days after the town council voted to extend the short-term rental ban from April 30 through May 14.
Pawleys Island decided to shorten the ban after Horry and Georgetown counties voted to begin allowing for short-term rentals.
Public beach accesses in Pawleys Island will reopen on Friday, May 1.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.