Over 100 cars take part in parade to show love to Conway Manor residents

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Conway Manor hosted a huge parade to help residents and their loved ones during this time when they’re kept apart.
More than 70 residents lined up outside of the nursing home on Tuesday with their signs, anxiously waiting to see their loved ones drive by.
With a police escort, families in their cars drove past the residents and shouted words of love to them.
“It was a great experience and to see the joy had by all, families, residents and staff, instilled in us all a hope that there is a bright and shining light at the end of this tunnel,” the Conway Manor said in a statement.
During the parade, the residents wore masks and practiced safe social distancing.
