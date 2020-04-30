HAPPENING TODAY: Myrtle Beach City Council to discuss status of short-term rental reservations

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach City Council is set to discuss the status of short-term rental reservations Thursday morning.
On Tuesday, council members delayed a final decision on short-term rental reservations, which were prohibited during the month of April.
Currently, hotels are permitted to accept new reservations starting May 1, but that could change.
Myrtle Beach City Council will discuss the matter in a virtual meeting, which will be streamed on the city’s Facebook page.
