FTC clears Myrtle Beach business accused of claiming to have coronavirus treatment

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Federal Trade Commission has cleared a Myrtle Beach health and wellness center accused of making “unsubstantiated claims for coronavirus prevention or treatment.”
The FTC sent a warning letter to AwareMed on Oleander Drive on April 17, stating that it was promoting a treatment for the coronavirus.
Dr. Dalal Akoury with AwareMed explained that the Vitamin C treatment that they were offering was for preventative purposes and they never claimed they had a cure.
“They said that Vitamin C is not approved for treatment and we cannot say we can use it. I never said treatment, we said for prophylaxis,” explained Dr. Dalal Akoury with AwareMed. “So why is that important for prevention? Because high-dose Vitamin C helps to boost the immune system. So, if you boost your immune system up, it makes it less likely for the virus to take over.”
But the FTC’s letter stated that businesses claim treatment or prevention.
“FTC said you can’t say prevention, you cannot say treatment, we never said cure, but I treat, I’m a doctor, I treat patients,” Akoury said.
AwareMed has since taken off its website any references to treatment and prevention of coronavirus.
The FTC sent a letter to AwareMed stating that the updates to the website have resolved their concerns.
