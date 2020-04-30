FIRST ALERT: Sunny and warmer into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Mostly clear skies, low humidity and increasing temperatures will dominate the weekend forecast.
After a cool start to the day, Friday afternoon will be sunny and breezy with low humidity and temperatures in the lower 70s inland to around 70 at the beach.
This weekend will feature a warming trend as temperatures reach the mid to upper 70s and Saturday and lower to middle 80s by Sunday. Sunny skies and low humidity will continue through the entire weekend.
Temperatures will reach early summer-like levels early next week with inland areas climbing to near 90 and the beaches reaching the lower to middle 80s.
A few showers and storms will be possible Monday with a slightly better chance by Tuesday.
