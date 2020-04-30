FIRST ALERT: Stormy morning with gusty winds

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Scattered showers and storms are currently making their way through the Pee Dee and will last for the first half of today.
We’re expecting multiple rounds of showers and storms to continue to work through the Grand Strand and Pee Dee today. Within some of the stronger storms we will likely see gusty winds, lightning and heavy rainfall. We could also see rainfall totals by the end of today as high as 2-4 inches.
Overall, the heaviest of the rainfall will take place throughout early morning hours. Showers could linger across the beaches until as late at lunchtime today.
After today, another calm quiet stretch of weather will settle in giving way to a beautiful weekend. We’ll expect sunshine and warming temperatures with highs potentially climbing into low 80s in the Grand Strand and upper 80s across the Pee Dee.