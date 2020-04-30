FIRST ALERT: Drying out and warming into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Thursday morning’s storm system has moved out of the area with dryer weather moving in through the weekend.
After dropping 1 to 2 inches of rain across the region early Thursday, the storm system has now moved out with dryer weather moving in.
With clearing skies tonight, temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 50s by daybreak Friday.
Friday afternoon will be sunny and breezy with low humidity and temperatures in the lower 70s inland to around 70 at the beach.
This weekend will feature a warming trend as temperatures reach the mid to upper 70s and Saturday and lower to middle 80s by Sunday. Sunny skies and low humidity will continue through the entire weekend.
Temperatures will reach early summer-like levels early next week with inland areas climbing to near 90 and the beaches reaching the lower to middle 80s.
A few showers and storms will be possible Monday with a slightly better chance by Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.