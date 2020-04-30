Doctors Care to offer walk-in COVID-19 antibody testing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Doctors Care has announced walk-in COVID-19 antibody testing at all of its urgent care centers across the Palmetto State.
According to a press release from Doctors Care, any interested person who is healthy and has not displayed any symptoms of COVID-19 in the preceding 14 days can obtain the test without an appointment.
Results will be available within 24 to 72 hours, and the test will be filed with the patient’s insurance.
A positive test indicates that a person may have previously been exposed to COVID-19 and their body has developed antibodies.
Officials said some people infected will never exhibit symptoms but will have detectable antibodies.
“We know there are a lot people in the community who believe that they were possibly exposed to the virus in the early stage of the pandemic when no testing was available,” said Dr. Curtis Franke, president of Doctors Care urgent care. “This test will allow those patients some peace of mind, although it does not guarantee immunity for those with a positive result. We still have much to learn about this infection and the antibody response, and results should be treated accordingly.”
While there is a belief that the presence of antibodies may provide immunity to future infections, there is not yet enough data to support this conclusively, the release stated.
Members of the public who believe they may be infected with COVID-19 are encouraged to initiate a virtual urgent care visit with a Doctors Care provider by clicking here.
For more information about antibody testing from Doctors Care, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.