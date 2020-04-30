After nearly 4 years, iconic Springmaid Pier on track to reopen by June 1

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The coronavirus pandemic has not put a stop to the reopening of Myrtle Beach’s beloved Springmaid Pier.
A spokesperson for the DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Myrtle Beach Oceanfront, which owns the pier, confirmed it is set to open by June 1.
Construction began on the pier in May 2019 after it was severely damaged by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
The Springmaid Pier was one of the longest piers on the east coast, and the redevelopment will return the pier to its previous length of 1,068 feet.
To better protect the pier from future storm damage, the pier will be reinforced with steel instead of timber and will be raised at the end to combat future storm surge.
Construction plans also showed that the pier will be 24 feet wide and will offer amenities such as benches, fish cleaning/washing stations, restrooms and more.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.