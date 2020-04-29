Police: 13-year-old charged with attempted murder following Conway shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 13-year-old is facing multiple charges after a shooting last Friday in Conway, authorities said.
According to information from the Conway Police Department, officers were called to the 1800 block of Ernest Finney Avenue for a report of shots fired. When police arrived, no victim was found.
A gunshot victim was later found at Conway Medical Center, authorities said. He reportedly told officers he had been shot in another jurisdiction.
After further investigation, officers determined the victim was shot at the location on Ernest Finney Avenue and he was in a vehicle with two other people, a press release stated.
Police said the two other victims and the vehicle were located. The other two people were not injured in the shooting, according to officials.
The 13-year-old has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count each of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by certain persons.
Police said the juvenile was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.