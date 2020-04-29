Two Florence police officers return to work following deadly officer-involved shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department announced on Wednesday that two of the four officers involved in a deadly shooting are back to work.
The shooting happened last Wednesday night in the 700 block of Ventura Court.
The coroner said that 40-year-old Elmer L. Mack was killed in the incident. No officers were hurt.
The State Law Enforcement Division is now taking over the investigation into the deadly officer-involved shooting. No details have been released into what led up to the shooting.
“All of the officers are doing as well as can be expected considering their involvement in such a traumatic situation,” the Florence Police Department said.
The other two officers remain on administrative leave.
There have been 13 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina in 2020.
