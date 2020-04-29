St. James High ranked among best high schools in S.C.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – St. James High School received a high grade in a recent study by the U.S. News & World Report.
The school was ranked the ninth best high school in the Palmetto State, which includes traditional, magnet, charter, and STEM high schools.
The U.S. News & World Report reviewed the performance of more than 24,000 public schools across the United States to compile the rankings, analyzing state assessment scores, advanced placement data, college readiness, graduation rate and performance results of undeserved audiences.
